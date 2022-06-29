Fans Go Gaga Over Johnny Depp's New Look as He Begins Prepping for His Next Film in Paris

After winning the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is back at work. He is reportedly working on his first film after the case. The actor has recently been spotted in Paris airport following costume trials for his upcoming film. Johnny has a unique style that is loved by his fans. Photos and videos of Johnny are making rounds on social media and they have impressed his fans.

In the photos shared by one of the fan pages dedicated to the actor, Johnny looks dapper in a beige jacket with khaki pants and a shirt. He has his shades on and he completed his look with a brown fedora hat. He can be seen smiling for the camera. Johnny's clean shave look definitely made his fans happy.

Fans commented on the series of photos. One of them wrote, “Looking very fresh faced,” with a red heart emoji. Another fan commented, “Can’t wait to see you as Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry. You will wake the world back up again with your talent, Johnny Depp.”

Recently, Johnny’s rep has refuted the claims of him returning to Disney. His rep told NBC that the news is made up. As per the media reports, Disney has sent an official apology letter with $301 million to the actor, for returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny has been in the news because of his high-profile defamation trial against Heard. On the work front, there are reports that Johnny will feature as French King Louis XV in his next untitled film. The film is said to be helmed by French filmmaker Maiwenn.

