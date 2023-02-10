Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Telugu film Amigos was released in theatres on February 10 with great fanfare. Reports suggest that the film has done decent business on its first day. Directed by Rajendra Reddy, Amigos has whipped up a storm on Twitter as fans are giving their own review on the microblogging site.

Most of the fans have given the thumbs up to Amigos on Twitter. Film buffs are marvelling over Kalyan Ram’s acting in the film.

BlackBuster ❤️Experimental movies cheyali ante @NANDAMURIKALYAN anna nee Tharavathe yevadaina 👌👌 Back to back hits 🔥#Amigos pic.twitter.com/0t8Y5vlvYr — praveen_Chowdary9 (@Praveen4ntr_9) February 10, 2023

Although most fans have given a positive review of the film on Twitter, some have not been as generous.

One user wrote, “Amigos: An Interesting concept and story narrated in a flat way. The flat 1st half with an intriguing interval raises expectations for the 2nd half, which falls short. Kalyan Ram excels in all 3 roles, Ghibran BGM helps, and Rajendra Reddy execution fails. One-time watch.”

#Amigos: An Interesting Concept & Story narrated in a flat wayThe flat 1st half with an intriguing interval raises expectations for the 2nd half,which falls short#KalyanRam excels in all 3 roles, #Ashika🔥#Ghibran BGM helps, #RajendraReddy execution fails One Time Watch https://t.co/20mlN8e1Xz — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) February 10, 2023

Amigos boasts of an out-of-the-box premise as Kalyan Ram has essayed three roles in this story of doppelgangers that relies on many tried and tested tropes. The film, the antagonist character of Kalyan Ram is based on the story of Pablo Escobar, the famous drug dealer and narco-terrorist from Colombia.

In addition to Kalyan Ram, the Rajendra Reddy directorial also stars Bhramaji, Jayaprakash and Kalyani Natrajan in supporting roles. The movie is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. While its music has been composed by Ghibran, the cinematography duties have been handled by Soundar Rajan.

Kalyan Ram last appeared in the critically acclaimed film Bimbisara. That film had received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Therefore, trade analysts had huge expectations from Kalyan Ram’s Telugu action thriller. Besides, Kalyan Ram has delivered hits like Hare Ram, Ism, Om 3D, Jai Lava and Kusa in his stellar career.

Read all the Latest Movies News here