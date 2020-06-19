Fans Go Gaga Over Keerthy Suresh’s Performance in Penguin

One of the most highly anticipated releases on Amazon Prime Video this week, Penguin, has left Twitterati excited. Although the film has not managed to impress everyone, Keerthy Suresh’s high voltage performance surely has.

Earlier when the trailer for the film was released, fans were left in anticipation of a gripping monster that (possibly) kidnaps and tortures children. Keerthy’s yearning as a mother who has lost a child and was trying to find him proved to be extremely believable. The trailer also managed to pique the curiosity of everyone with an antagonist dressed as Charlie Chaplin. This mystery figure is shown submerging from water and again emerging from it; butchering something and even haunting the actress.

But trailers for thrillers can be misleading at times. With the movie’s worldwide release on June 19, 2020, the reviews are in.

Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut, the thriller movie heavily relies on the National Film Award winning actress and she rightfully manages to lift the weight.

#PenguinReview:- ⭐⭐⭐½/5 @KeerthyOfficial shines throughout the film. Once again she proved that she's the best and she deserves a award.

Definitely a Worth watching film during this lockdown period.

Watch it with your family &enjoy❤️ #Penguin @EashvarKarthic #penguinonprime pic.twitter.com/sLhcGkr2x0 — Sam `°••= (@sampath_1096) June 19, 2020

Another point that the film received praise for was the intense intermission shot.

#Penguin 1st half: Quality stuff👍 The film carries a very serious, grim tone. The shocking interval block is a big highpoint



This is one of @KeerthyOfficial's very best as an emotional performer



Technically rich; Kodaikanal setting, mysterious visuals & @Music_Santhosh's score — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 18, 2020

#Penguin is so engaging from the word go! Another brilliant brilliant performance from @KeerthyOfficial 👌 in a difficult role.. truly chilling and I thoroughly enjoyed this intelligent thriller 👍 @PrimeVideoIN @EashvarKarthic #PenguinOnPrime @karthiksubbaraj pic.twitter.com/HaUwMtOZZq — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) June 18, 2020

#Penguin ♥️ worth watching for it's thriller suspense & lovable mom who can do anything for her children 😍 @KeerthyOfficial perfect acting ♥️💥 @Music_Santhosh bgm la semma especially second half

& villain worth the suspense 😈 @EashvarKarthic well done💐&Camera work awesome👌 pic.twitter.com/uS3puXkvRn — Murali (@selvam_murali) June 19, 2020

There were not a lot of fans for the climatic reveal.

But nonetheless, the thriller gripped people of all ages.

#Penguin is @KeerthyOfficial's one-woman show as the bold & adventurous pregnant woman who'll go to any lengths to save her first son. Her dog is the other hero in the story@KeerthyOfficial @EashvarKarthic @karthiksubbaraj

Excellent taking by director

Congratulations team pic.twitter.com/Wt4QiZmxOe — Vikram sumanth Naidu (@kavetisumanth) June 19, 2020

Last night I watched #Penguin A solid suspense thriller with Terrific performance from @KeerthyOfficial gaaru AND Interval twist suprbb... Killer twist was fantastic

Director : @EashvarKarthic pic.twitter.com/O8R25mUvhi — Teja Ammula (@askiTeja) June 19, 2020

Chilling yet appropriate music by Santhosh Narayanan also impressed the audience.

#PenguinReview ❤#Penguin Solid suspense and thriller film.. And the interval block.. @KeerthyOfficial has nailed her performance ❤



One of best movie in her career ❤



Climax twist



SaNa's BGM #Master @actorvijay — தளபதி ரிஷி ツ (@ThalapathiRISHI) June 19, 2020

#Penguin Quality!!! ❤️



The film carries a very serious, grim tone. The shocking interval block is a big highpoint.



This is one of @KeerthyOfficial's very best as an all-round performer!



Technically rich with mysterious visuals & @Music_Santhosh's score gives chills. — Pastor Britto (@PastorDaNaanu) June 19, 2020

Another debate raging on Twitter was about the film’s OTT release. While fans of Keerthy wanted a theatre release, many wondered if popular awards will consider online streaming platform performances.

One small doubt, #Penguin ott lo release ayyindi kada. Filmfare and National awards ki nominate chesthara ott films ni? — Teju (@Teju_Final) June 19, 2020

#Penguin is TERRIFIC

If this movie released on Theatres it might be turned as another BLOCKBUSTER Film for @KeerthyOfficial Stunning Performance #KeerthySuresh #PenguinOnPrime ✌ pic.twitter.com/Ew7BWuGvMB — Keerthy Cults (@KeerthyCults) June 19, 2020

With audience reviews ranging from calling the movie “unmissable” to a “one time watch”; Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin opened up for a positive start.

Movie is one time watchable.. Trailer expection is bursted by seeing movie.. But ok based on the twist & game, movie is ok..but less than ponmagal vanthal..#Penguin — Praveen kumar (@Pravin49347305) June 19, 2020

