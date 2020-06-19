MOVIES

Fans Go Gaga Over Keerthy Suresh’s Performance in Penguin

South star Keerthy Suresh's high-voltage performance in the new Amazon Prime thriller Penguin has made everyone applaud the actress. The film, however has received mixed responses.

One of the most highly anticipated releases on Amazon Prime Video this week, Penguin, has left Twitterati excited. Although the film has not managed to impress everyone, Keerthy Suresh’s high voltage performance surely has.

Earlier when the trailer for the film was released, fans were left in anticipation of a gripping monster that (possibly) kidnaps and tortures children. Keerthy’s yearning as a mother who has lost a child and was trying to find him proved to be extremely believable. The trailer also managed to pique the curiosity of everyone with an antagonist dressed as Charlie Chaplin. This mystery figure is shown submerging from water and again emerging from it; butchering something and even haunting the actress.

But trailers for thrillers can be misleading at times. With the movie’s worldwide release on June 19, 2020, the reviews are in. 

Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut, the thriller movie heavily relies on the National Film Award winning actress and she rightfully manages to lift the weight.

Another point that the film received praise for was the intense intermission shot.

There were not a lot of fans for the climatic reveal.

    

But nonetheless, the thriller gripped people of all ages.

Chilling yet appropriate music by Santhosh Narayanan also impressed the audience.

Another debate raging on Twitter was about the film’s OTT release. While fans of Keerthy wanted a theatre release, many wondered if popular awards will consider online streaming platform performances.

 

With audience reviews ranging from calling the movie “unmissable” to a “one time watch”; Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin opened up for a positive start.

