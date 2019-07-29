Take the pledge to vote

Fans Go Gaga Over Suhana Khan's New Beach Look in Shades of Blue on Maldives Trip

A new photo of Suhana Khan from her family vacation in Maldives has gone viral after it was circulated by the starlet's fan clubs.

News18.com

July 29, 2019
Fans Go Gaga Over Suhana Khan's New Beach Look in Shades of Blue on Maldives Trip
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is setting beach fashion goals with photos from her Maldives vacation. Shah Rukh has been sharing glimpses of his family vacation to Maldvies on Instagram. And now, a photo of Suhana from the same trip, shared by a fan page, is doing the rounds of social media.

In the photo, the 19-year-old can be seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt over a blue tube top. The star kid makes a major beach fashion statement in the outfit, sitting on a boat with the blue ocean in the backdrop and sea breeze in her hair.

Shah Rukh's only daughter is back home in Mumbai after graduating from UK's Ardingly College recently and the star kid has been spending some quality family time after being away for so long. Last week she flew to Maldives with her family for a mini family vacation along with her parents and her brothers Aryan and AbRam.

Sometime back, SRK had posted a bunch of photos from the vacation - a beautiful selfie with Gauri Khan, an underwater pic with AbRam, Aryan doing a headstand and Suhana enjoying the breezy weather on the beach. He captioned the photos, "Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!!"

Suhana is one of the most-clicked star kids in B-Town. She has other star kids as BFFs, like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who are regularly papped while they step out or party hard. Recently, Shah Rukh himself turned photographer for the trio and captured them in a Charlie's Angels-themed shoot.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Photographer for Charlie's Angels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Follow @News18Movies for more

