Fans Go Nuts After Discovering Chris Evans Has Chest Tattoos

Hollywood star Chris Evans set the internet abuzz during his virtual interview with ACE Universe's Angelique Roche alongside his brother Scott Evans on Tuesday. While fans were excited for the Evans’ brothers’ interview, what caught their attention was the Captain America star’s tattoos peeking out.

The 39-year-old was seen wearing a white tank top with an open button-down floral shirt, with his chest tattoos peeking out over the top.

During the interview, Evans’ kept adjusting his shirt that gave a rare glimpse to the fans and it's quite possible they may not recover soon.

According to eonline.com report, Evans has had his ink for many years now and has two tattoos next to each other on his chest. One features an eagle and the other is a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle which reads, “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world”.

During the interview, the Evans’ brothers spoke about their time living together during quarantine. They reminisced several childhood memories like playing wiffle ball, videogames and binging old school movies.

However, once the interview surfaced online, fans shared their excitement of rediscovering Evans unseen ink. Here are some of the fan reactions to his tattoos:

One fan urged the actor to show us his tattoos.

Another user delighted about the ink and questioned how she never knew about them before.

why am i just now finding out that chris evans has chest tattoos?????? https://t.co/aao6bIoQSv— kp (@kerriepiccolo) March 24, 2021

"It’s a beautiful day to remember,"wrote a third.

it’s a beautiful day to remember that chris evans has tattoos— brynn | citrine cowgirl (@1_800_honeybaby) March 24, 2021

Another mesmerised user confessed that she could only focus on Chris'shirt and the tattoos.

all i’m thinking about is chris evans’ shirt and the tattoos pic.twitter.com/hUTWAFg1l7— maddie (@evansouvenir) March 23, 2021

Several users were left flabbergasted with the actor’s floral shirt, tattoos peeking out, his chain and felt this is what heaven looks like. While few others were interested to know the story behind him getting those inked in the first place.