Fans Go Weak in the Knees as Arjun Rampal Shares His Pics from School Days

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has shared several throwback pics from his school days on social media in which he looks dashing dressed in a formal suit. Arjun said in the caption of his post that he was celebrating 30 years of his graduation from Kodaikanal International School on Tuesday.

Arjun also asked his fans to guess who he was in these pics. Needless to say, admirers were quick to point out the dashing actor even in his throwback pictures.

"30 years ago this month, the class of 1990. Kodaikanal International School. All my besties here. #classof1990 #30yearanniversary spot me if you can (sic)," Arjun captioned his post.

Arjun also mourned the passing of his D-Day co-stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan as he paid emotional tribute to both the actors on social media recently.

On the movies front, Arjun will next feature in Anjaan, a supernatural thriller. The project was supposed to go on the floors in March but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anjaan is directed by Amitebdra Vats and written by Pooja Ballutia.





