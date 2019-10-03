Fans Go Weak on Knees as Milind Soman Shares Throwback Pic of 24-year-old Self
Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with an interesting caption, revealing three quirky things about himself.
Actor-model Milind Soman looks young even as he is nearing 54. On Thursday, the fitness enthusiast took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself clicked almost three decades ago in 1990, when he was 24-years-old. He shared the throwback photo with an interesting caption, revealing three quirky things about himself. "#ThrowbackThursday 1990 when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes. age 24," he captioned the post.
In the picture, he is seen dressed in a crisp, black suit, clean shaved, gel in his hair and looking as handsome as ever with a teasing look in his eyes. He is seen posing with a pair of spectacles.
The photo appears to be from a photoshoot. Fans soon went head over heels and referred to Alisha Chinai's song Made In India in the comments section. "Mr India," read a comment while another added: "Made in India!"
There is no denying that even at 53, Milind Soman, is a heartthrob to many women. Since being posted, the picture has received over 41,000 likes.
One of the users commented, "This is Milind i had a huge crush on...still do." "Ohh My Childhood (& forever) crush! 'chain aaye mere dil ko dua kijiye'," another girl wrote, referring to Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja's song, O Mere Dil Ke Chain. “U defined, age is just a number,” commented another.
Take a look at the picture:
Milind Soman became a popular face after featuring in Alisha Chinai's Made In India song released in 1995. He acted in TV series Captain Vyom later in the 90s. In Bollywood, Milind Soman has starred in films like Bajirao Mastani, Jurm, Bheja Fry and others.
Milind got married to Ankita Konwar (28) in 2018. The two recently appeared in an advertisement together in which they addressed the online bullying they face on the daily for their age difference.
On the work front, Milind Soman was recently seen on Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!, in which he essayed the role of a middle-aged doctor.
