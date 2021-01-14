Fans Go Wild Over Jennifer Lopez's Hot Bod as She Appears Nude in 'In The Morning' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez has been working in the showbiz for decades now. She recently unveiled her In The Morning music video and fans are going wild over her insanely fit body in it. In a few segments in the music vide, J Lo appears nearly-nude, leaving nothing to imagination. As she sheds her clothes, we get a look at her toned abs and butt.

She shared the music video teaser on Instagram, writing, "And I loved you even more than I loved me ...‍♂️ I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning ☀️☀️ It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else ... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer (sic)."

In The Morning music video shows her transform into different ethereal creatures, like a mermaid and an angel, all while showing off her sculpted abs and booty.

Check out In The Morning music video here.

About her training, J-Lo's workout instructor had shared, "Her circuit features a set of 50 hanging ab raises, followed by 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate. J Lo follows that up with a second set of 35 each, and then comes in hot with a third set of 21 each. And she doesn’t take breaks in between."

For her booty, the singer also works with celebrity trainer David Kirsch. "When Jennifer comes in we do a 30- to 45-minute workout," he had shared with Insider. "The quickest, most effective workout for your butt is the platypus walk," he added, because it lifts and tones the butt and works the inner thighs.