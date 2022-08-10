Fans Groove To Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ At Florida Cricket Stadium

It has been close to eight months since the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, hit the big screens and took the country by storm. Apart from the enthralling action sequences, Allu Arjun’s swag and Rashmika Mandanna’s charm, the audiences absolutely loved the music of the film. The signature hook step of Allu Arjun in Shrivalli and Samantha Ruth Prabu’s sultry moves in Oo Antava became widely popular. It seems this Telugu track is popular among Indians across the globe. The chartbuster song ‘Oo Antava’ was recently played at a cricket stadium in Florida. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, attendees of the India vs West Indies fifth T20I match were seen having a ball as they grooved to the dance number from Pushpa.

Take a look:

Soon after the song was released, it topped the charts around the world. Everyone was astonished to see Raji from The Family Man in such a seductive avatar in the music video of Oo Antava. And now, with this clip doing the rounds, it has been proved that the Oo Antava fever refuses to die down even months after its release. And, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to rule over hearts worldwide.

As per recent reports by Ormax, the supremely talented actress has topped the lapolls as the Most Popular Female Star in India, proving that she not only has an enigmatic charm but also an unparalleled fandom. Recently, Samantha Prabhu made headlines after she appeared in the talk show Koffee with Karan Show alongside Akshay Kumar.

On the career front, apart from a host of unannounced projects, Samantha is all set to star in some highly anticipated films, including Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, and Citadel.

