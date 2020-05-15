Fans Gush Over Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Wedding Caricature They Spotted in Their House

Anushka Sharma made her digital debut as a producer with a new web series Paatal Lok. Anushka’s company Clean Slate Films has earlier produced NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017) and Pari (2018).

Anushka posted an image where she is seen settled in front of a large TV set with the show playing.

Sharing her happy picture, the PK actress wrote, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch(sic.)”

Soon, comments started flooding on the post congratulating Anushka on the show and other users admired her hearty laugh. However, several others were busy pointing out an adorable detail seen in Anushka’s upload.

Netizens noticed a photo sketch that is from Anushka and Virat Kohli’s wedding. In the cartoon depiction, the couple’s figurines don hilarious expressions.

Among many, Jacqueline Fernandez also took note of the portrait and commented, “That cute wedding caricature!!”

Meanwhile, in quarantine, both Anushka and Virat have been spending some quality time together.

Recently, during an interactive session, the Indian Team cricket captain spoke how the lockdown has a silver lining for him. The cricketer spoke about how this is the longest they have spent together. Usually, he is on tour or Anushka has been working, and the two don't get enough time with each other. He was glad to see the silver lining in difficult times like these.

