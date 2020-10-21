Fans Hail Anne Hathaway for Sitting Patiently Through Intense Prosthetics Session for 'Witches', Watch Video

It’s not easy being a witch and it’s even harder to look the part. Ask Anne Hathaway or any of the stars appearing in the upcoming dark supernatural thriller- The Witches.

Oscar-winner star Anne posted a time-lapse video to her Instagram to share with fans how a “witch-face” is created. In the video, Anne sits quite peacefully as professionals cover her head with multiple layers of what appears to be silicone-goop. The layers would go on to become the prosthetics for her villainous role in the film. While the video has been sped-up for the sake of Instagram the actual process might have taken hours. Throughout the video, Anne sits still as a statue and while her face is still visible underneath the first few layers, it’s obvious she is smiling. She captioned the video, “Everyone: It’s magic! Me: #Witchesthemovie.” It looks magical, indeed.

Fans were astonished at her patience and appreciative of the length’s stars go-to for a role.

Here is the video:

One fan wrote, “I’m getting claustrophobic just watching this.” While multiple accounts said they could feel a panic attack. Some were curious as to how she could even breathe!

The film for which Anne went through this whole process is an adaptation of the 1983 graphic book “The Witches” by Roald Dahl. The horrifying dark fantasy revolves around a coven of witches who despise young humans, AKA children. Their master plan is to kill as many little ones as possible. Anne plays the role of Grand High Witch, the supreme of the coven. She invents a potion to turn human children into mice. Then the parents, thinking they were simply pests, would exterminate the children.

In the book, witches disguise themselves with human faces in public. However, once alone or among themselves, they peel away the false skin to reveal their true form. The film has a stunning writing cast with Oscar winner Guillermo Del Torro.

The theatrical release of the film was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is set to hit the user’s television screens on October 22 on HBO Max (United States). International OTT release is still unclear.