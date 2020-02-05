Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fans Hail Kajal Aggarwal as She Unveils Her Wax Statue in Singapore's Madame Tussauds Museum

Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue in Madame Tussauds Museum Singapore joins the likes of late actress Sridevi, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas among others.

News18.com

February 5, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Fans Hail Kajal Aggarwal as She Unveils Her Wax Statue in Singapore's Madame Tussauds Museum
Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore. Kajal posed besides her wax figure, striking a similar posture. For the event, Kajal was dressed in a purple colour pantsuit. She kept her hair open and curled them to look glamorous for the event hosted on Wednesday. Pictures of Kajal posing besides her wax figures have since gone viral on social media with fans hailing her beauty, charm and charisma.

Kajal's wax figure in Singapore will stand besides statues of celebrities like late actress Sridevi, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Karan Johar. Kajal even posed with fans gathered at the event.

Meanwhile, Kajal's fans took to social media to congratulate their favourite actress over the feat. Check out pictures of Kajal's wax statue unveiled in Singapore below:

Here are some fan reactions to Kajal unveiling her wax statue in Singapore:

