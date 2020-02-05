Fans Hail Kajal Aggarwal as She Unveils Her Wax Statue in Singapore's Madame Tussauds Museum

Actress Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore. Kajal posed besides her wax figure, striking a similar posture. For the event, Kajal was dressed in a purple colour pantsuit. She kept her hair open and curled them to look glamorous for the event hosted on Wednesday. Pictures of Kajal posing besides her wax figures have since gone viral on social media with fans hailing her beauty, charm and charisma.

Kajal's wax figure in Singapore will stand besides statues of celebrities like late actress Sridevi, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Karan Johar. Kajal even posed with fans gathered at the event.

Meanwhile, Kajal's fans took to social media to congratulate their favourite actress over the feat. Check out pictures of Kajal's wax statue unveiled in Singapore below:

Here are some fan reactions to Kajal unveiling her wax statue in Singapore:

These 3 are the jewel of tollywood and the most popular figure in the TFI who have own wax statue at Madame Tussauds😍@MsKajalAggarwal @urstrulyMahesh #Prabhas #KajalMadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/omhmGetBJB — Kajal Fan (@FanofKajal) February 4, 2020

Many more Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal ❣️ Thank you for Making us Always Proud !! Proud To be your Fan !! #KajalMadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/bRw2EVr1JW — KAJAL Trends™ (@KajalTrends) February 5, 2020

Proud Moment for all #KajalAggarwalFans😎 First South Indian Actress to get honoured with wax Statue at @MTsSingapore! She deserves this much for his hardwork, dedication for the past 15Years 😎 Congrats @MsKajalAggarwal ❤️ #KajalMadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/4oCgbUaptM — Kajal Tamil FC (@kajalTamilFC) February 5, 2020

Our Lucky charm @MsKajalAggarwal becomes the first south Indian actress to get her Wax Statue unveiled at @MTsSingapore 👏Congratulations on the Behalf of Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 Fans !!#KajalMadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/YhA0bqivq9 — NTR Trends™ (@TrendJrNTR) February 5, 2020

