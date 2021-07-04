Fans Hail Pawandeep Rajan as Indian Idol 12 Winner, Kangana Ranaut Attacks Priyanka Chopra

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 boasts of talented contestants. One of them is Pawandeep Rajan, who never fails to captivate the audience with his performance. Pawandeep, who wants to be a composer, plays multiple instruments and has always upped his performance level in the show. In the latest episode of Indian Idol, Pawandeep gave a fabulous performance of the song, Rim Jhim Gire Sawan.

Indian Idol 12: Fans Hail Pawandeep Rajan as Winner After Latest Performance

Actress Kangana Ranaut has attacked her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra for her political stance on Instagram. Taking to Insta stories, Kangana commented on a news website’s tweet which alleged that New York Times is looking for “anti-establishment" correspondents.

Kangana Ranaut Attacks Priyanka Chopra Again, Calls Her ‘Secular Puppy’

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital in Mumbai, continues to remain stable and under observation, his wife Saira Banu said on Saturday. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted in suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday to address age-related “medical issues".

Saira Banu Gives Update on Dilip Kumar’s Health, Says He’s Fine But Under Observation

Director Sameer Vidwans, who is set to direct ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan, has released an official statement about the change in the film’s title on Saturday night. The director claims the decision to change the name aims to avoid hurting sentiments. Vidwans shared the statement on Twitter and Kartik re-tweeted it.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ to Undergo Title Change

Actor Zayed Khan took to social media on his 41st birthday to share a picture of himself from the gym, after a workout session. He also gave a “big shout-out" to his ex-brother-in-law, actor Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the picture of his physical transformation, Zayed wrote, “Good morning People. The Sun will shine again. So don’t give in, don’t sell out, perceiver.”

Zayed Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan His Mentor, Reveals Mind-blowing Physical Transformation

