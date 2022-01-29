Fans' Hearts Skip a Beat as Tamannah Grooves to Kodhte From Ghani. Here's Her Challenge

Tamannah Bhatia recently made the hearts of her fans skip a beat as she grooved to a recently released song Kodthe from her upcoming film Ghani starring Varun Tej. The actor has also started a dance challenge on this song in an Instagram reel. Tamannah did a wordplay, writing in the caption of the reel that “take more chances and dance more dances". The actor then challenged Varun and Saiee Manjrekar to groove to the beats of Kodthe.

Tamannah has also shared a poster from the song. She wrote in the caption, “Presenting #kodthe a quick pick me up to motivate you to accomplish your goals

Get Ready to Get Knocked Out #Ghani.”

The Baahubali actor also expressed her happiness for being a part of this film. She had shared a tweet by Varun and expressed her delight to be a part of this film. The actor felt glad that Varun liked the song. According to Tamannah, the visuals of these films are outstanding.

Varun, I’m so glad you liked the song. The visuals of the film look outstanding and I feel lucky to be a part of this game changing film. 🔥 https://t.co/6PHK4Yxp5S— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 15, 2022

The song has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the moment it was released. The song features Tamannah dancing in a boxing ring. Harika Narayan has lent her voice, while Thaman S composed music. The actor looks phenomenal with her dance moves.

Tamannah has several projects lined up. She will be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration. The south star is also filming for Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be a part of Plan A Plan B and That Is Mahalakshmi. Both films are currently in the post-production stage. One of her films, Bholaa Shankar, has just been announced.

Ghani narrates the story of a boxer passionate about sports. The film shows how the man has been training hard since a young age for his goal. The film has been written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Suniel Shetty, Nadia Moidu and Jagapathi Babu.

