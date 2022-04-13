Fans Hope Acharya To Become a Blockbuster Despite This Jinx, Details Here

Much anticipated Telugu film Acharya starring father son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will be released in theatres on April 29. After the massive success of Ram Charan’s latest film RRR, which grossed Rs 1000 crore at the box office, his fans are quite anxious about the performance of the film. There are speculations about the fate of the film at the box office ahead of its release and many are betting on the co-incidences linked to his past films.

However, there is a jinx which is likely to mar the chance of Acharya at the box office. It’s believed in the Telugu film industry that after starring in a SS Rajamouli film the very next movie of the actor becomes a flop. As the SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has become a cult hit many speculate that Acharya may not do good business.

The fans of Ram Charan are hopeful about the success of the movie despite this jinx as there are many factors which go in favour of the films. Acharya will see first full length roles of the father-son duo though they have acted together in Magadheera earlier. In Ram Charan starrer Magadheera Chiranjeevi had a cameo appearance. In a similar manner, Ram Charan was also seen giving a special appearance in a song in VV Vinayak’s directorial Qaidi No 150 starring Chiranjeevi. In Acharya, Ram Charan’s role is only 30 minutes long.

Acharya director Koratala Siva’s earlier movies Mirchi, Shrimanthudu, Janata Garage and Bharat Anu Nenu have been superhit films at the box office. After Rajamouli he became famous as the most successful director in Telugu industry. It is to be seen whether the same success will be repeated with Acharya.

Earlier Qaidi Number 150 starring Kajal Aggarwal and Chiranjeevi became a big hit.

On the other hand, Kajal and Ram Charan’s Magadheera, Nayak and Govindu Andarivadele were also box office hits. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde did an item song for the first time in Rangasthalam. The films were a great success. The makers are confident that this time also Acharya will be a big hit as Kajal is playing the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is paired with Pooja Hegde.

As far as Acharya’s story is concerned Chiranjeevi finishes the mission of his friend Siddh, played by Ram Charan. Both play former Naxalites, who are fighting for the rights of people. The film has been produced by Konidela Productions along with Matinee Entertainment. The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video almost after a month of its theatrical release, according to reports.

