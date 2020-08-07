Fans in Awe of Ajith Kumar as He Fixes Technical Glitch in Aircraft

Ajith Kumar’s fondness for car racing and aeromodelling is a known fact. Ajith is among very few Indians to race in Formula championships and in the International arena in 2010, he raced in Formula 2 Championship.

Lately, a video showing Ajith skillfully operating an aircraft has been creating much buzz among Thala fans online. However, a technical hitch occurred and caused complications in landing of the jet. But with his expertise, Ajith fixes it with utmost diligence and achieves an awesome takeoff and stable landing.

The team saw the vessel flying steadily at high altitude and was in complete awe at Ajith's skills. The model plane just halted right at the feet of the Telugu star as everyone lauded.

The trouble starts when the main landing doesn't work, Thala #Ajith sir bringing it down. The team appreciating for his landing. | #Aeromodelling | #Valimai️ | #ThalaAjith | pic.twitter.com/Z1JSA1YbEg — Ajith (@ajithFC) August 6, 2020

Ajith has been mentoring the Daksha team from Madras Institute of Technology to help them develop UAV drones (unmanned aerial vehicles). The vehicles went on to win awards at international competitions for transporting medicines to remote places.

The team was successful in employing the UAVs to sanitize coronavirus infected zones without endangering manpower.

Ajith will next be seen in H Vinoth S directorial venture Valimai. The filming began around December last year but got adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop drama was originally slated for a November 2020 release. Ajith will be essaying the role of an officer in the police force. Valamai will mark the second collaboration of Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after 2019 legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai, which was based on 2016 Hindi film Pink. Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi have been roped in for the female lead in the Ajith piloted flick.