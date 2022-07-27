Fans Leak Video, Images From Sets of Ajith's AK 61; Click to Know More

South star Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai a few days ago after spending a month in the United Kingdom. The fan-favourite actor’s photos and video from the Chennai airport quickly went viral. Meanwhile, a video clip and photographs from the sets created for AK 61 in Hyderabad have also made their way to social media.

Fans are delighted to witness veteran actor Mahanadhi Shankar in the outfit of a cop with other supporting cast members. There is optimism that the film will be completed by the end of August or mid-September and that it will be released in theatres globally in time for Diwali 2022.

Your Bank is the name of the bank that will be the focal point of the robbery, according to the leaks. While the name is fake, the structure closely matches the SBI and its environs on Chennai’s famed Mount Road or Anna Saalai.



Ajith Kumar’s heist action thriller AK 61 is one of the most awaited films in not only Kollywood but all of India. The film, which Boney Kapoor produced on a huge scale, is directed by H. Vinoth and is only around forty per cent finished.

The movie has Ajith playing both a hero and a villain. The film’s primary and final schedule is set to begin soon, and the film’s principal stars are scheduled to join the schedule.

The next schedule of AK 61 is reported to commence in Pune with the key actors, but a rival source claims that the directors are intending to relocate the shoot to Chennai for several reasons.

AK 61, directed by H Vinoth, stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Veera, and Ajay with Ajith. The film’s release date has yet to be announced. The title and first look of AK 61 are set to be released in August, and the poster will feature the film’s release date.

