Fans Leave Theatre With Shattered Glasses After Beast Special Screening in Coimbatore

The eagerly-awaited Beast starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde is out in the cinemas. The action-thriller is likely to shatter multiple box office records, particularly in Tamil Nadu on its first day. The fan frenzy is, however, shattering theatre glasses and chairs.

Thousands of fans flocked to the Rohini Theater in Coimbatore early this morning to see a special screening of Vijay’s Beast. Many who had congregated in front of the theatre for the early morning show did not have legitimate tickets, and the theatre employees were unable to keep them under control as the mob stormed the theatre. The trespassers then broke the LED displays installed on the theatre sidewalls.

When the trailer for Vijay’s film was out, something similar happened. The trailer for Beast received a raucous welcome from fans during public screenings around Tamil Nadu. The trailer was made available in a premium big format.

While some fans showed their enthusiasm by bursting crackers outside movie theatres, other ecstatic followers of the actor left the show in various places, including Nellai Ram Cinemas, breaking the chairs and glass panes. During the showing, supporters were allegedly dancing on chairs.

Nellai Ram Cinemas is damaged by Vijay fans during the screening of Beast trailer release yesterday. Seats and glasses were ransacked - Source: News TN.#Beast#BeastTrailer #BeastFromApril13th #actorvijay #SunPictures pic.twitter.com/o5Fs1M82Zc— Blue Sattai Maran (@tamiltalkies) April 3, 2022

Another video went viral, showing a group of fans shattering the glass entrance while attempting to gain access to the theatrical hall. The supporters who fell down after smashing the door were beaten by a theatrical official who was admitting them in.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, and Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko feature in the film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Both ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ have become chartbusters, and fans are equally pleased with Anirudh’s background score.

