Fans Light up Twitter as Priyanka, Deepika and Kangana Make a Stunning Appearance at Cannes 2019

Did Priyanka Chopra steal the show at Cannes? YES, she did.

Did Priyanka Chopra outshine your fav? YES, she did. #PCAtCannes #PriyankaAtCannes #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/rzBR1zu4IW — sal. (@saleha_xo) May 16, 2019

Slaying the game as always! We're going up a level every year, serving many different looks. Looking gorgeous @priyankachopra The Queen of Finesse and Elegance made it to the Red Carpet of #Cannes2019 #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaAtCannes making her mark on Day 3 ❤ pic.twitter.com/Dd6hQS2aMz — RYAN (@RDookarun) May 16, 2019

I am here for her confidence and how she owns her every look and how everything revolves around her .#DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/bxsgC6kafh — Garima (@xcrazenx) May 16, 2019

Okay! So this #PeterDundas custom gown is dramatic alright! The hair is everything I’ve wanted and the makeup is beautiful and still pretty over the top. I’m still debating over the bow but overall this looks like a winner! #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/IUIofMlxt2 — Akash Kumar (@AkashxDeepika) May 16, 2019

Okay seeing her work the Red carpet like this makes this look even more stunning. And the bow is DEFINITELY growing on me. And it has pockets??? She could hide snacks in there??? They know #DeepikaPadukone well. Also the makeup goddamn #DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/uSCrsBaz5B — Akash Kumar (@AkashxDeepika) May 16, 2019

If looks could kill... Look at the color, pattern, and style in that outfit #KanganaRanaut picked out, and her hair style compliment it spectacularly! Brilliant choices!”#Cannes2019#KanganaAtCannes#KanganaRanautAtCannes2019 @Rangoli_A https://t.co/gtQZzJcBfX — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) May 16, 2019

The leading ladies of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have already reached the French Riviera and the divas are leaving no stone unturned to amaze their fans. While Priyanka Chopra glided across the red carpet in a breathtaking dramatic custom creation by Roberto Cavalli, Deepika chose to make a statement through silhouettes rather than daring colours.On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut, at the India Pavilion of the ongoing gala, flaunted a traditional Kanjeevaram sari styled with a twist and opted for a corset and gloves at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.As the three chose to spellbind the audience with stellar looks, their fans lit up social media showering praises on the actresses. Here's how fan reacted to the appearance of each of three ladies at the French Riviera-- starting with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.At Rocketman premiere during day 3 of the prestigious gala, Priyanka accessorised her Roberto Cavalli gown with Chopard jewels and minimal makeup. Taking to Twitter, a fan called Priyanka "something between a dream and a miracle" another wrote, "priyankachopra knows how to 'play' right and steal our hearts!"Deepika Padukone went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo. Deepika's Cannes 2019 look reminded fan of a song from her debut film Om Shanti Om.Kangana, too, was seen gearing up for the big night. Her team took to social media to share a picture of the actress from the makeup room on Thursday evening. "First day, first look. The calm before the storm!," the captioned read.Follow @News18Movies for more