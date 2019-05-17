Take the pledge to vote

Fans Light up Twitter as Priyanka, Deepika and Kangana Make a Stunning Appearance at Cannes 2019

The leading ladies of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have already reached the French Riviera and the divas are leaving no stone unturned to amaze their fans.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Fans Light up Twitter as Priyanka, Deepika and Kangana Make a Stunning Appearance at Cannes 2019
The leading ladies of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have already reached the French Riviera and the divas are leaving no stone unturned to amaze their fans.
The leading ladies of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have already reached the French Riviera and the divas are leaving no stone unturned to amaze their fans. While Priyanka Chopra glided across the red carpet in a breathtaking dramatic custom creation by Roberto Cavalli, Deepika chose to make a statement through silhouettes rather than daring colours.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut, at the India Pavilion of the ongoing gala, flaunted a traditional Kanjeevaram sari styled with a twist and opted for a corset and gloves at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

As the three chose to spellbind the audience with stellar looks, their fans lit up social media showering praises on the actresses. Here's how fan reacted to the appearance of each of three ladies at the French Riviera-- starting with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

At Rocketman premiere during day 3 of the prestigious gala, Priyanka accessorised her Roberto Cavalli gown with Chopard jewels and minimal makeup. Taking to Twitter, a fan called Priyanka "something between a dream and a miracle" another wrote, "priyankachopra knows how to 'play' right and steal our hearts!"













Deepika Padukone went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo. Deepika's Cannes 2019 look reminded fan of a song from her debut film Om Shanti Om.










Kangana, too, was seen gearing up for the big night. Her team took to social media to share a picture of the actress from the makeup room on Thursday evening. "First day, first look. The calm before the storm!," the captioned read.










Follow @News18Movies for more





facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

