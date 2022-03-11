Fans Love Adorable Photos of Ajith’s Daughter Anoushka and Wife Shalini, See Pics

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in the Tamil film industry. The couple also has two children— son, Aadvik and daughter, Anoushka.

Recently on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Ajith’s sister-in-law and actress Shamlee shared a picture of herself with Shalini and Anoushka on Instagram. Ajith’s fans are pouring their love in the comments section.

Shalini and her sister Shamlee are looking elegant in sarees in the photo. Shalini is wearing an orange colour saree while Shamlee is seen in a silver and black saree. Ajith’s daughter Anoushka is also looking gorgeous in a black outfit.

The fans of Ajith were also surprised to see that Anoushka is now almost as tall as her mother Shalini. The picture captioned, "With my ladies," has garnered more than 50 thousand likes till now with fans pouring in comments to praise the trio.

"The baby girl has grown up! God bless all of you," commented a user. Several Instagram users also posted heart emoticons in the comments section.

Shalini made her debut in the entertainment industry as a child artist in the film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. She has also appeared in a lead role in the TV serial Amloo that aired in 1980 on Doordarshan. The actress was lauded for her role in the 2000 film Alaipayuthey and bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for her performance.

The actress last appeared in the 2001 Tamil romantic comedy film Piriyadha Varam Vendum. Shalini’s sister Shamlee has appeared in several Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

She bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1990 for portraying the character of mentally challenged child Anjali.

The actress was also honoured with the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Child Actor for her performance in the Kannada movie Mathe Haditu Kogile.

