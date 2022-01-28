Fans Love Anita Bhabhi Aka Nehha Pendse’s Sensuous Moves on an English Song

Marathi actress Nehha Pendse is currently playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in the popular comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Fans love both her beauty and performance in the show. Currently, Nehha’s dance video on an English song has created a storm on the internet. Her dance moves have made the fans go crazy. The actress has shared this video on Instagram in which she can be seen performing on the song Sad girlz luv money.

Nehha is wearing a black tube top with a white overcoat and neon green bottoms. She has kept her hair open and is wearing a simple bracelet in her hand with light make up. The actress is showing some sensuous moves with sexy expressions as she is lip syncing with the song. Sharing the clip she has written in the caption “I really like to party".

Netizens have filled this post with a number of likes and comments. Posted two days ago the video has received more than fifty four thousand likes. One of the users has written in the comments, “Wow lovely". Another one wrote, “So hot looking you". A third user said, “Beautiful sweet princess angel".

Nehha is often seen posting some glamorous pictures on her social media account. She has recently replaced Saumya Tandon in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Nehha is very active on social media and her posts grab a lot of attention. Fans also love her transformation and the way she has become so fit with a lot of hard work.

