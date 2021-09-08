Fans Love Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter-in-Law Madalsa Sharma’s Video

The famous Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law and actress Madalsa Sharma is in the news these days for one of her videos. Recently the actress shared a video featuring her which has gone viral. Madalsa remains very active on Instagram and often connects with fans by sharing photos and videos.

The actress recently shared one more video in which she can be seen performing on the title track of the 2002 film ‘Saathiya’. Madalsa is walking in a strapless long red gown while the popular track is playing in the background. The sensuous walk of the actress has impressed the fans and they are appreciating it. Some fans have just expressed their feelings with emoticons while others have expressed their love in words. One of the users said “Beautiful”, while another said “Love you so much beautiful ma’am”. Another user wrote “I really like your dressing sense and your beauty too. Lots of love from Gujarat, Rajkot”.

The actress has a following of 1.1 million on Instagram. She has an impressive body of work in the South India film industry with Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. She is new to the Hindi film industry compared to her work in South India movies. She has also done one Punjabi film. These days the actress is playing the lead role in the TV series ‘Anupamaa’. This Star Plus show has brought instant fame though she is playing a negative role.

