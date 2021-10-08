Fans Love Natasha Dalal And Varun Dhawan's Mother Laali Dhawan's Bonding in Viral Video

Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal and her mother-in-law Laali Dhawan set some major goals recently. On Thursday, the Dhawan women marked their presence at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai. Natasha, who is a fashion designer by profession, made a grand entry at the event venue, accompanied by Laali. Late filmmaker Ravi Chopra’s wife, Renu also joined them.

The three reached the prestigious affair to attend a show hosted by Monisha Jaisingh and Shweta Bachchan. A video, shared by paparazzi on social media pages, show them arriving together as they laughed their hearts out. The camaraderie between Natasha and Laali is palpable and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Natasha chose a slip-on tube ensemble which came in a gorgeous blue colour. She paired the royal look with a contrasting and blingy plum-hued sling bag and looked pretty. Laali was dressed in a shimmery silver top teamed with a pair of black culotte pants.

Last year, Natasha spent some quality time with Varun’s family during the lockdown. A photo featuring her, Laali and Varun’s sister, Jaanvi enjoying each other’s company went viral on social media. The trio was seen bonding a great deal in the happy pictures as they posed all smiles for the camera.

Speaking about Varun and Natasha, the two were childhood friends and later dated for several years. After several rumours of their impending wedding, the duo tied the knot in a low-key affair, earlier this year. While the guest list at the venue, Alibaug was limited, the ceremony was a lavish one. As precaution against COVID-19, only members of family and close friemds of the bride and groom were invited.

Just recently, Varun dedicated the most romantic post for the love of his life on Instagram.

Varun and Natasha were batchmates in school and met each other for the first time in the sixth grade.

