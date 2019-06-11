English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fans Love Sonali Bendre's Spirit During Her Aqua Therapy Training Sessions, Watch Video
Sonali Bendre is currently in recovery mode after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She shared a video of her aqua therapy training sessions to inspire others.
Image of Sonali Bendre, courtesy of Instagram
Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, never misses a chance to inspire her fans and followers with her positivity towards life. Despite the fact that she is still recovering from cancer treatment that she received in New York, Sonali never misses a chance to surprise her fans, followers and admirers, while she shares her brave journey in the fight against the deadly disease.
The actress took to her social media and shared a video of her aqua therapy sessions. In the video, 44-year-old Sonali is seen working out inside a tank full of water. She warned her followers that the therapy isn't as easy as it looks.
Her post read, “Warning:This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aquatherapy sessions are tough but definitely easier than it'd be in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves finding solutions for what works for me & not creating excuses.#KDAH @vaibhavdaga9 P.S.Thank God I didn't drop my phone! (sic)" Watch video here:
Sonali returned to India after successfully fighting off her cancer. Sonali re-appeared on screen post her cancer recovery and featured in a commercial on the occasion of mother's day.
All throughout her inspiring journey of struggling with the deadly disease, the Bollywood actress has never let her smile fade away and has set an example for everyone.
View this post on Instagram
Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me. #KDAH P.S. Thank God I didn't drop my phone! 😛
