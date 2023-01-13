Fans of Kannada Star Yash Miffed as KGF: Chapter 2 Excluded From Oscar Contention List

The year 2022 has been a great one for Kannada cinema with the industry breaking the shackles of the regional tag and finally churning out pan-India movies. The Kannada films that performed very well last year in both Karnataka as well as the northern belt include KGF: Chapter 2, 777 Charlie and Kantara. Other films like Vikrant Rona were appreciated for their unconventional content as well. In yet another achievement for the Kannada film industry, two films have made their way into the Oscar contention list for 2023.

The two films are Kantara and Vikrant Rona. Both films have been selected to be sent to the Oscars — a matter of prestige. While Kannada cinephiles are ecstatic about it, fans of Yash have been left disgruntled by the fact that KGF: Chapter 2 was not selected.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been the highest-grossing Kannada film last year and broke box office records, becoming a national sensation. Hence, opting for other films while omitting the Yash starrer from the contention list has raised some questions.

Fans are all the more surprised since Hombale Films have produced both KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara and they chose to send Kantara but not the former. Experts have attributed this selection to the tendency to send more content-driven films to the Oscars instead of commercially successful mass masala films.

As many as 10 Indian movies have made it to the contention list, including Rocketry, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. While being on the list is a big step toward getting an Oscar nomination, it does not ensure selection.

On January 24, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will present the 95th Academy Awards’ official nominees, drawn from 301 films from around the globe.

