Fans of Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal Trend #JayBani on Social Media After Their Entry in Naagin 5

After Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra, now Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have made an entry in the new season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller, Naagin 5. The latest episode of the show introduced Surbhi as Bani and Mohit as Jay. On their entry, fans of the actors and show started trending #JayBani on Twitter.

Fans have flooded social media with pictures of the duo's entry on the show. Meanwhile, the entry of Surbhi and Mohit was kept as a secret by the makers of the show.

Late watching the ever stunning and talented @SurbhiChandna as "Bani" loved the 1st EP & your appearance .. Dear SC , you killed it and how! Always proud of you & proud to be an SCian #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #SurbhiChandana pic.twitter.com/dtZ3LOk6aV — emotions_aaw (@emo__aaw) August 16, 2020

Fans seem very impressed with Surbhi and Jay's look in the show. A used tweeted, "Not getting over Bani."

HELLO BEAUTIFUL BANI ✨@SurbhiChandna Is Looking Drop Dead Gorgeous ❤ All The Best #SurbhiChandna You Are Already Slaying As BANI Sending You Loads Of Love #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/uDXnCNkqFC — JUHI ✨ (@Juhi_Jain_) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Hina, Dheeraj and Mohit Malhotra have concluded the shoot for Naagin 5. The show will now continue with with Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.