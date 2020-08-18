MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fans of Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal Trend #JayBani on Social Media After Their Entry in Naagin 5

Fans of Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal Trend #JayBani on Social Media After Their Entry in Naagin 5

The latest episode of 'Naagin 5' introduced Surbhi Chandna as Bani and Mohit Sehgal as Jay. Fans have flooded social media with pictures of the duo's entry in the show.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Share this:

After Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra, now Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have made an entry in the new season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller, Naagin 5. The latest episode of the show introduced Surbhi as Bani and Mohit as Jay. On their entry, fans of the actors and show started trending #JayBani on Twitter.

Fans have flooded social media with pictures of the duo's entry on the show. Meanwhile, the entry of Surbhi and Mohit was kept as a secret by the makers of the show.

Fans seem very impressed with Surbhi and Jay's look in the show. A used tweeted, "Not getting over Bani."

Meanwhile, Hina, Dheeraj and Mohit Malhotra have concluded the shoot for Naagin 5. The show will now continue with with Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.

Next Story
Loading