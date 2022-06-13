Fans Outrage as Tollywood Actors Fail To Wish Nandamuri Balakrishna on His Birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently celebrated his birthday on June 10, and his fans formed a beeline to wish their favourite star on this special occasion. The actor took time to update his fans about his upcoming projects. It didn’t take fans too long to show their anger towards other actors in the industry for not wishing Balakrishna on his special day.

The trailer for the star’s latest film has also been released. Director Malineni gave a treat to fans on his birthday. The fans stated angrily that all Tollywood heroes forgot their hero’s birthday. They focused on the fact that none of the heroes wished Balakrishna on his birthday and were outraged over it. Fans said that the heroes are too busy to make a birthday wish.

Usually, regardless of who the hero is, all other heroes, heroines and directors send their wishes. Some even celebrate the day together and others take the time to wish on social media. However, on Balakrishna’s birthday, this did not happen. Even stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh did not wish for the star.

Balakrishna debuted on the big screen at the age of 14 and has been in the business for 48 years. During this time, he has worked with 126 different female leads, and his films have ranged in price from 10 Lakh to 200 Crore. His films have been played for 100 days and even surpassed 1000 days.

