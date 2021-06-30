Fans Overjoyed as James Gandolfini's Son Plays Young Tony Soprano in 'Sopranos' Prequel

If you were a fan of the HBO television show The Sopranos then the latest trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the feature length prequel to the show may take you back in time and bring back all the memories. The crime drama show that ran from 1999 to 2007 had a massive fan-following of its own with actor James Gandolfini playing the eponymous role of Tony Soprano, an Italian-American mafia head based in New Jersey.

What made the latest spin-off of the show even more emotional for fans was how Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini will be playing the role of younger Tony as a teenager. The movie will show how young Tony metamorphoses into the ruthless mob boss of the future against the backdrop of the 1967 race riots in Newark, New Jersey.

Every legend must start somewhere.The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos, will be in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max October 1. pic.twitter.com/qn48MhI6r6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 29, 2021

The two minute twenty-two second trailer opens with young Tony floundering in school grades but exhibiting high IQ according to his teacher as she talks to his mother, played by Vera Farmiga. Tony is also seen highly inspired by his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti played by Alessandro Nivola. As he manages his school life and assimilates new information about criminal workings through his uncle, Tony develops his own character. The movie is produced in part by series creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor. The Many Saints of Newark will also feature a talented cast of actors including Leslie Odom Jr, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi and Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta.

Fans have already flooded social media with their reactions. Many felt overwhelmed as the nostalgia of the early aughts came to the fore. On Twitter one user posted a tweet where they described how little elements of the trailer like James voice at the beginning, then having Micheal, his son, playing younger Tony and then the theme song at the end of the trailer rendered them speechless with multitudes of emotions that overwhelmed them.

hearing james gandolfini’s voice at the beginning of the many saints of newark trailer and then having his son play tony soprano and then the theme song at the end I - pic.twitter.com/idCrQyM91m— Meredith Renee (@merewilsh) June 29, 2021

When I heard Tony Soprano’s voice in the trailer pic.twitter.com/UaC9lzGH1a— kyle (@knicks_tape99) June 29, 2021

We really getting a sopranos movie pic.twitter.com/rbTam2AN5l— kyle (@knicks_tape99) June 29, 2021

Me watching #TheManySaintsofNewark trailer. First Sopranos material since the series cut to black in 2007 and I couldn’t be more excited. pic.twitter.com/ECc0sNrJFR— Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) June 29, 2021

The movie is set to release on HBO’s streaming platform HBO Max on October 1.

