1-min read

Fans Pay Tribute to Salman Khan's Dancing Style in Slow Motion BTS Video, See Here

The makers have released a behind-the-scenes video of 'Slow Motion' from 'Bharat.' The film will release on June 5.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Fans Pay Tribute to Salman Khan's Dancing Style in Slow Motion BTS Video, See Here
A Still from Bharat's Slow Motion
For those who can't get enough of the peppy dance number Slow Motion from Bharat, the makers have another video that promises to take one into the world of the Great Russian Circus, that is, the sets of Slow Motion and the place and time of Bharat's (Salman Khan) youth. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video online was music label T-Series.

The clip features the director Ali Abbas Zafar, artists Disha Patani and Sunil Grover, music composers Vishal- Shekhar and singer Shreya Ghoshal and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, all sharing their journey during the filming of Slow Motion, working with Salman and the thought behind the upbeat, foot-tapping song.

The video introduces Ali, as he claims that the song was supposed to be a reflection of Bharat's youth. Vishal-Shekhar are cued in to further elaborate on the thought process that went behind composing music for a celebratory occasion like Holi, as they talk more about the process of making a festival song and setting it up in a circus milieu.

We also catch a glimpse of Shreya, who prepares for recording vocals inside the studio while she shares her feelings and excitement on being associated with Bharat. The clip also shows Disha and Grover, and a section of candid talk featuring Vaibhavi, trying to strike a balance between Grover and Disha.

A special segment shows junior dancers breaking into a dance performance on Salman's hit tracks, as the latter stands and applauds the tribute by his fans.

Watch the making of Slow Motion here:



Bharat stars Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in prominent roles. The film debuts in theaters on June 5.

