Fan's Petition for Brahmastra Spinoff on Mohan Bhargava Starring Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is proving to be a big money churner at the box office. The film has collected more than 200 crores in just 4 days. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is also present in a cameo in the film. The film, overall, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience with a lot of praise for the stunning VFX, the music and the background score, however, the screenplay and the dialogues have received some criticism. However, the one aspect that fans have unanimously agreed upon is that the Shah Rukh Khan cameo was one of the best things about Brahmastra.

Fans have simply loved the 20 minutes that Shah Rukh Khan was on screen and now they want to see a whole new spin-off film telling the story of Dr Mohan Bhargav, the character Shah Rukh Khan plays in the film who yields the powerful Vanar Astra.

The demand is now official as a fan of Shah Rukh Khan named Girish Johar has shared a Change.org petition from his Twitter handle, urging fans to sign it to demand a Bramhastra spin-off starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Unbelievable … #SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan i have signed…request all SRK fans to do as well !!! #Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan – Sign the Petition! @iamsrk https://t.co/Nty8AYk2hs via @ChangeOrg_India — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 12, 2022



The title of the petition is, “Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Brahmastra Spin-Off” and it reads, “I request Dharma Production and director Ayan Mukerji to make a spin-off of Brahmastra on Mohan Bhargava, played by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.”

It is also extremely interesting to note that Shah Rukh’s character in Brahmastra is that of a scientist named Dr Mohan Bhargav. It is the same name he had in the 2004 film Swades and he was also a budding scientist in the film. Could it be the same character? Is it possible that director Ayan Mukerji has made a crossover we did not expect? Well, only a spin-off film on Dr Mohan Bhargav can answer that. Here’s hoping that the petition does its job well.

