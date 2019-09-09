Fans Photoshop Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar Strongly Reacts to Son Getting Trolled

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has often been a target of the trolls and nasty comments online. Talking about this in a recent interview, the actor said, "Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It's sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth."

Though India's latest moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with its lander, Vikram, the plan got most of the steps right. However, there were many on Twitter who mocked India's efforts. Some of these handles belong to Pakistan. Now, taking a jibe at the neighbouring country, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a viral video in which a few men can be seen firing up a rocket-shaped balloon painted in red and green.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated the latter's 44th birthday with a grand bash in Mumbai, which was attended by many from the entertainment industry, including Shamita Shetty, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Aaamir Ali among others. Wishing her husband on his birthday, Shilpa also wrote a loving message for him on Instagram.

Virat Kohli recently posted a picture from an exotic seaside location, looking out into the sea. But fans of the Indian skipper were missing Anushka Sharma so much in the photo, that one of them went on to photoshop her still from Badmash Company in the same photo, and the result was absolutely hilarious.

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about why she morphed herself into a picture of Nick Jonas in the MTV Video Music Awards. The photo originally had Nick standing alone in the middle as his two brothers kissed their spouses.

