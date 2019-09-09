Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fans Photoshop Anushka Sharma With Virat Kohli in His Beach-side Pic And Result is Hilarious

Virat Kohli's fans missed Anushka Sharma in this picture, so they added her.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Fans Photoshop Anushka Sharma With Virat Kohli in His Beach-side Pic And Result is Hilarious
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
After making fans hysterical by tying the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Tuscany, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to win hearts by posting adorable photos with each other on their respective social media accounts. Anushka and Virat have time and again been spotted cheering for each other, be it in cricket matches or in film premiers, which makes them #CoupleGoals.

Recently, the skipper of the Indian cricket team posted a picture from an exotic seaside location. The picture, which can be seen as a typical candid, was accompanied by googly-eyed emojis. Even though the picture reeks of enough hotness of its own, fans were missing Anushka Sharma. One fan went on to photoshop Anushka's still from Badmash Company with Virat in the same photo, and the result was absolutely hilarious.

Check out Virat Kohli's aesthetic picture below: 

Now, check out the photoshopped version by a talented fan:  

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team recently finished their ODI and test series against West Indies. Kohli was seen enjoying a nice off-day at the beach in Antigua & Barbuda and posted an adorable picture with Anushka Sharma.

 

Check it out below: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Virat Kohli will next be leading Team India in their series against South Africa that starts from September 15. Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has not announced her next project yet. She is reportedly taking time off to focus on her productions, out of which, a collaboration with Netflix is anticipated.

