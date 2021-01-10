News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Fans Rally on Social Media to Bring Jasmin Bhasin Back on Bigg Boss 14
1-MIN READ

Fans Rally on Social Media to Bring Jasmin Bhasin Back on Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 14' house as per reports that are doing the rounds.

auther-image

Devasheesh Pandey

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has made her exit from the show as per latest reports. She was nominated for eviction alongside Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. The four had defied BB rules by discussing nominations. Now, it has been shared in social media that Jasmin has been evicted from the relaity show due to scarcity of votes as compared to the other three nominated inmates.

As the news of Jasmin's eviction spread, fans on social media started trending the hashtag 'Bring Jasmin Bhasin Back' in massive numbers. At the time of putting this story out, the viral hashtag had got over 1.24 million tweets. Clearly, fans of the actress are in no mood to accept her eviction from the house on the upcoming Weekened Ka Vaar episode.

Jasmin was one of the top contenders to win the BB 14 trophy till she was eliminated. Her chemistry with Aly was loved by 'Jasly' fans. Only recently, Jasmin's father and mother had come on BB to support her and advised her to play alone and not in a group.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...