Fans Rally on Social Media to Bring Jasmin Bhasin Back on Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has made her exit from the show as per latest reports. She was nominated for eviction alongside Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. The four had defied BB rules by discussing nominations. Now, it has been shared in social media that Jasmin has been evicted from the relaity show due to scarcity of votes as compared to the other three nominated inmates.

As the news of Jasmin's eviction spread, fans on social media started trending the hashtag 'Bring Jasmin Bhasin Back' in massive numbers. At the time of putting this story out, the viral hashtag had got over 1.24 million tweets. Clearly, fans of the actress are in no mood to accept her eviction from the house on the upcoming Weekened Ka Vaar episode.

The most sad moment before this during Aly eviction and now Jasmin eviction. Why troubling our Jasly a lot @BiggBoss #BringJasminBhasinBack — lightsxsfr (@lightsxsfr) January 10, 2021

we want jasly together. We want jasmin back in bb house. #BringJasminBhasinBack — Swayam samparna Panigrahi (@samparna_swayam) January 10, 2021

Jasmin was one of the top contenders to win the BB 14 trophy till she was eliminated. Her chemistry with Aly was loved by 'Jasly' fans. Only recently, Jasmin's father and mother had come on BB to support her and advised her to play alone and not in a group.