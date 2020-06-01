Fans React to Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Surprise Wedding and Pregnancy Announcement with Memes

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his wife, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child. Hardik made this announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

In the pictures, Hardik and Natasa are seen performing a puja as they sit wearing garlands, which suggested that they had a quarantine wedding as well. Now, Hardik and Natasa's announcement took fans by surprise as their engagement had on New Year's day earlier this year, when the duo had gone to Dubai for a holiday and Hardik popped in the question.

As much as Hardik's fans were delighted to hear the news of the couple's impending parenthood, they also took to social media to express their enthusiasm by sharing memes on the cricketer. Take a look at some of the memes that were spawned in the wake of Hardik and Natasa's surprise wedding and pregnancy announcement.

After watching news of #HardikPandya and #NatashaStankovic real pressure is on these 2 guys now pic.twitter.com/XfSVV7AJvg — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) May 31, 2020

Dhoni takes 5 years to launch Ziva

Meanwhile #HardikPandya & #NatashaStankovic

What a finishing by Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/TdPrFLIJ1i — Shaan Dhandhara (@ShaanShah10) May 31, 2020

Hardik pandya and Natasha Announces their pregnency.

Meanwhile Virat to Anushka.#Hardikpandya #Natashastankovic pic.twitter.com/EN5fnjzQ6T — ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) May 31, 2020

Virat Kohli gets trolled as #HardikPandya & #NatashaStankovic are going to be parents...

Virat Kohli right now : pic.twitter.com/oWDcSzHuvP — Jhimli (@Jhimli_Majumder) May 31, 2020

#NatashaStankovic

Virat and Anushka after going through memes on them : pic.twitter.com/hVsQAZsCRj — Yashwanth Shinde (@ShindeYashwanth) May 31, 2020

#NatashaStankovic #HardikPandya

Pandya's wife got pregnant just after 5 months og engagement

Meanwhile Anushka: pic.twitter.com/CFoYXS12mX — memekaar (@_memekaar) May 31, 2020

Pandya's wife #NatashaStankovic got pregnant..



Anushka to Virat be like pic.twitter.com/pEpvIir6bg — Mohammad Asif Raza (@Aasif__01) June 1, 2020





(With inputs from IANS)

