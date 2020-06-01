Fans React to Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Surprise Wedding and Pregnancy Announcement with Memes

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his wife, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child. Hardik made this announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.
Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."
In the pictures, Hardik and Natasa are seen performing a puja as they sit wearing garlands, which suggested that they had a quarantine wedding as well. Now, Hardik and Natasa's announcement took fans by surprise as their engagement had on New Year's day earlier this year, when the duo had gone to Dubai for a holiday and Hardik popped in the question.
As much as Hardik's fans were delighted to hear the news of the couple's impending parenthood, they also took to social media to express their enthusiasm by sharing memes on the cricketer. Take a look at some of the memes that were spawned in the wake of Hardik and Natasa's surprise wedding and pregnancy announcement.
#Memes#HardikPandya and #natashastankovic announced that natasha is pregnant— Abhishek Gupta (@ab_dude07) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile everyone, pic.twitter.com/rCdGd1eVtT
After watching news of #HardikPandya and #NatashaStankovic real pressure is on these 2 guys now pic.twitter.com/XfSVV7AJvg— yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) May 31, 2020
Dhoni takes 5 years to launch Ziva— Shaan Dhandhara (@ShaanShah10) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile #HardikPandya & #NatashaStankovic
What a finishing by Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/TdPrFLIJ1i
#HardikPandya and #NatashaStankovic are married and had kid...— nikhil markad (@Nikhilmarkad) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile Salemon Bhoi... pic.twitter.com/RsBrlNthna
#HardikPandya and #natashastankovic announced that natasha is pregnant— Knownboychandler (@friendswala) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile at virat kohli's house- pic.twitter.com/SGFI1ezOBQ
Hardik pandya and Natasha Announces their pregnency.— ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile Virat to Anushka.#Hardikpandya #Natashastankovic pic.twitter.com/EN5fnjzQ6T
Virat Kohli gets trolled as #HardikPandya & #NatashaStankovic are going to be parents...— Jhimli (@Jhimli_Majumder) May 31, 2020
Virat Kohli right now : pic.twitter.com/oWDcSzHuvP
#NatashaStankovic— Yashwanth Shinde (@ShindeYashwanth) May 31, 2020
Virat and Anushka after going through memes on them : pic.twitter.com/hVsQAZsCRj
#HardikPandya after announcing pregnancy of #NatashaStankovic pic.twitter.com/nFzw3dxz3l— Vishant Maheshwari (@_thecleveridio) May 31, 2020
*#HardikPandya and his fiencee #NatashaStankovic are having a baby.— SarcasticChaturvedi (@vibhorhumour16) May 31, 2020
*Le everyone pic.twitter.com/GgDzHkjEy0
#NatashaStankovic #HardikPandya— memekaar (@_memekaar) May 31, 2020
Pandya's wife got pregnant just after 5 months og engagement
Meanwhile Anushka: pic.twitter.com/CFoYXS12mX
Pandya's wife #NatashaStankovic got pregnant..— Mohammad Asif Raza (@Aasif__01) June 1, 2020
Anushka to Virat be like pic.twitter.com/pEpvIir6bg
#HardikPandya and #NatashaStankovic expecting a baby...— Dharmit (@BeLikeDharmit) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile Hardik be like: pic.twitter.com/S42lWfNhbc
#HardikPandya and #NatashaStankovic situation as explained by #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8cgiesFZ6A— Harsha (@Axinite_eyes) May 31, 2020
(With inputs from IANS)
