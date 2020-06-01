MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Fans React to Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Surprise Wedding and Pregnancy Announcement with Memes

Hardik Pandya memes

Social media went viral with memes as Hardik Pandya announced his wedding and pregnancy with Natasa Stankovic on Sunday evening.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his wife, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child. Hardik made this announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

In the pictures, Hardik and Natasa are seen performing a puja as they sit wearing garlands, which suggested that they had a quarantine wedding as well. Now, Hardik and Natasa's announcement took fans by surprise as their engagement had on New Year's day earlier this year, when the duo had gone to Dubai for a holiday and Hardik popped in the question.

As much as Hardik's fans were delighted to hear the news of the couple's impending parenthood, they also took to social media to express their enthusiasm by sharing memes on the cricketer. Take a look at some of the memes that were spawned in the wake of Hardik and Natasa's surprise wedding and pregnancy announcement.



(With inputs from IANS)

