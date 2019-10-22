Fans React to Ileana D'Cruz's Bikini Picture, Alia Bhatt Laughs Off Fake Wedding Card

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is eager to feature in a soppy romantic music video. The actress took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to express her desire. Ileana posted a picture in a blue off-shoulder bikini top with her hair let loose, where she can be seen leaning against a glass window. Fans immediately flooded the post with comments like "Looking hot", "Very beautiful", "Looking great", "Gorgeous", "Evergreen beauty", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".

On Tuesday, a fake wedding card of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral on the Internet. The badly designed and seemingly fake invitation claims that the wedding will happen at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on January 22, 2020. Recently, when Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, the actress was asked about the card, and she responded with hearty laughter.

TV actress Shraddha Arya, who is competing on Nach Baliye 9 with her beau Alam Makkar, complained on Sunday's episode that judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were not paying attention to their performance and that distracted her.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani recently collaborated for a dance performance at the opening ceremony of ISL (Indian Super League) in Kerala and Disha shared moments from her trip and performance with the actor on social media. Disha posted a picture of her and Tiger sitting on the sidelines of the football ground, looking into the distance where the players are practising. Captioning the picture Disha wrote, "bhai, bhai."

The makers of Pagalpanti have dropped the trailer of this multi-starrer directed by Anees Bazmee. Starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'cruz and Urvashi Rautela, the cast also has Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

