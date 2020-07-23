MOVIES

Fans React to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Post-lockdown Episode, Say 'Zero Comedy'

Dilip Joshi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' returned with its first, post-lockdown episode on Wednesday. Fans took to social media to respond to it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
Long-running Indian sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah returned to TV screens with post-lockdown episode on Wednesday. Anticipation was high since fresh episodes had stopped airing for over three months after the coronavirus lockdown had stopped all shooting related work in Mumbai.

As fresh episode of TMKOC arrived, fans took to social media to react to it. Many pointed out how the humour on the show is not of the same level as it was earlier. Some pointed out that actors being replaced is one of the main causes that TMKOC seems to be going off track when it comes to comedy. Another aspect of criticism was the long absence of Dayaben (Disha Vakani) in the show, who was not only popular for her Gujarati character but was also responsible for a major chunk of humour quotient in the show.

Responding to the new, post-lockdown episode of TMKOC, one user wrote on social media, "#TMKOC Old episodes truly best. @AsitKumarrModi. We don't need renovation, fancy makeups and poor new generation jokes (sic)."

Check out some more reactions to TMKOC new episode here.

Are you excited to watch new TMKOC episodes in the coming days?

