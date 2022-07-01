Fans Recreate Vijay's Arabic Kuthu Song and Internet Loves it

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars in the South Film Industry. Fans go crazy when it comes to proving their love for him. Recently, a video, which shows a recreation of Thalapathy’s song Arabic Kuthu from his recent film Beast, surfaced and went viral.

The whole setup, the costumes, and the people dancing in the background replicated each and everything from the film. The boy in the lead role wore the whole black outfit, which was dedicated of course to Thalapathy.

The video was shared on Twitter and it has got over 6 lakh views. More than 25,000 users have already liked it in just a few days. Netizens could not stop themselves from praising the lovely couple in the dance video. One said, “The guy rarely had a little moustache and still had a good screen presence.”

Another wrote, “This guy is now Ilayathalapathi.”

This guy is now Ilayathalapathi — 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝓭𝓱𝓪𝓻 𝓶𝓪𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓮𝓷 (@MaideenKhadhar) June 29, 2022

One more said, “The boy was dancing like Thalapathy.”

The boy was dancing like a Thalapathy pic.twitter.com/aGiaCQp1VI — UMAROY (@umaprasad15199) June 29, 2022

The songs Arabic Kuthu and Jaleo Gymkhana from the movie Beast were well received by the fans. Celebrities and fans danced to the Arabic Kuthu song and released it as reel videos on Instagram. Subsequently, the lyrical video of the Arabic Kuthu song was released and it received 442 million views on YouTube. The video song has received 133 million views.

According to reports, Nelson is attempting to create a shared cinematic universe, the way Lokesh created with Kaithi and Vikram. Characters from his Doctor, Mahaali, and Killi have already appeared in Beast, and it is rumoured that this pattern will continue in his upcoming film as well. Anirudh composed the soundtrack for the Sun Pictures-produced film Jailer, and so far Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has stated that he has been approached for a key role.

