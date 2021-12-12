Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla on His First Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla’s first birth anniversary, fans took to social media to remember the late actor. Twitterati remembered his Bigg Boss 13 moments, the show which catapulted him to nationwide and unprecedented fame.

I know I cannot bring you back. Although I wish it everyday.. But a piece of me went with you. The day you went away.#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kPIIPSq8Nx— Sumit ||Sidheart|| (@SumitGa_786) December 12, 2021

Deepti Mam Remember @sidharth_shukla bhai on his Birthday Thank u Mam ❤#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/iVTvWX8t7T — | SACHIN |™ ☬ Lifetime SidHeart Till Last Breath ☬ (@lifetime_sid) December 12, 2021

Happy birthday Sid Bhai , we all miss you everyday. Always in our hearts. #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/akhgeg5SjD— ₱Ɽ₳₦ØɎ HBD SIDHARTH BHAI ❤️ (@HeyPranoy) December 12, 2021

The worst part of holding the memories is not the pain. It's the loneliness of it. Memories need to be shared.#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/PTXuT7eMwo— Omkar ❤️ (@Be_in_yourlimit) December 12, 2021

This smile is the thing I love the most ❤️#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/WyFan3WDt0— Amrita SIDECEMBER❣️ (@SidNaaz_Amrita) December 12, 2021

This lines just suited for him so so well #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/7BjYJo4zkb — Seema (@SidsHeartsss) December 12, 2021

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan called Sidharth Shukla “one man army" of the show while praising his stint in the show’s thirteenth season.

Sidharth featured in Broken But Beautiful 3 web series last.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.