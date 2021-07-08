Divyanka Tripathi Cuts Cake with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Gang to Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday. Looking back on their marriage, Divyanka told Hindustan Times, “Life is smooth with Vivek and I don’t know how time flew so fast. It is has been really good and at times we feel as if we have known each other for centuries. We are both so comfortable with each other."

She added, “Like any couple, we have tough days and fight, too, but we have learnt a lot about each other as well. You need willingness to resolve issues. During the lockdown, we did so many new things together like cooking, cleaning and sharing a lot. All activities became special, even dividing daily chores became enjoyable.”

Fans of the couple wished them on the occasion of wedding anniversary on social media. They also shared some of the wishes and throwback pictures on their respective Instagram stories.

Divyanka also attended the launch of her upcoming stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Mumbai. She cut cake and celebrated her wedding anniversary with the cast and Rohit Shetty.

Vivek meanwhile is gearing up for the release of State of Seige: Temple Attack on Friday. It co-stars Akshaye Khanna and Gautam Rode. It is directed by Ken Ghosh.

