Fans Say Abhishek Bachchan Did More Justice to the Role of Captain Vikram Batra Than Sidharth Malhotra

Fans appreciated Sidharth Malhotra for his acting in Shershaah, but said that Abhishek Bachchan did a better job in the 2003 LOC: Kargil.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Shershaah’s trailer was released in the evening on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will be seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra, Kargil war hero which was also played by Abhishek Bachchan in the film LOC: Kargil released in the year 2003. After watching the trailer of the upcoming film, some fans compared his work with Abhishek’s in the same role and said that the latter gave a better performance. Abhishek reacted to some of them as well.

One Twitter user said that the trailer of Shershaah was awesome. He appreciated Sidharth for his acting but also said that according to him Abhishek did a better job in the 2003 LOC: Kargil. He mentioned that as per him the latter gave a more energetic performance.

Another user said that he saw the trailer of Shershaah but wants everyone to know that no body can reach up to the amount of energy and effort put in by Abhishek in the 2003 film. He also called the actor the one and only reel life Vikram Batra and mentioned that he always gets goosebumps when listening to his dialogues.

Both the tweets got the same reply from the actor as he responded with a folded hands emoticon. The film in which Abhishek played the Kargil war hero’s character also included Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and others. Abhishek gave a tribute to the soldiers on Twitter on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He wrote that the day is for remembering the brave sacrifices and efforts that the real heroes did in Kargil war. He thanked them for protecting and shielding all the people and paid respect to all the warriors of that time.

Shershaah will be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailers look amazing and it will be interesting to see the chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara Advani.

first published:July 28, 2021, 16:11 IST