Fans Say Abhishek Bachchan Did More Justice to the Role of Captain Vikram Batra Than Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Shershaah’s trailer was released in the evening on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will be seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra, Kargil war hero which was also played by Abhishek Bachchan in the film LOC: Kargil released in the year 2003. After watching the trailer of the upcoming film, some fans compared his work with Abhishek’s in the same role and said that the latter gave a better performance. Abhishek reacted to some of them as well.

One Twitter user said that the trailer of Shershaah was awesome. He appreciated Sidharth for his acting but also said that according to him Abhishek did a better job in the 2003 LOC: Kargil. He mentioned that as per him the latter gave a more energetic performance.

Another user said that he saw the trailer of Shershaah but wants everyone to know that no body can reach up to the amount of energy and effort put in by Abhishek in the 2003 film. He also called the actor the one and only reel life Vikram Batra and mentioned that he always gets goosebumps when listening to his dialogues.

#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job ) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue - ye Dil mange more , Durga Mata ki jai)— Yuvraj Digvijay (@Ydigvijay8) July 25, 2021

Just watched #ShershaahTrailer starring @SidMalhotra but wanna tell everyone that No one can match effort/energy putten by @juniorbachchan in 2003 LOC:Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening his dialogue.— Abhishek Kumar Pandey (@juniorpandeyg) July 25, 2021

Both the tweets got the same reply from the actor as he responded with a folded hands emoticon. The film in which Abhishek played the Kargil war hero’s character also included Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and others. Abhishek gave a tribute to the soldiers on Twitter on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He wrote that the day is for remembering the brave sacrifices and efforts that the real heroes did in Kargil war. He thanked them for protecting and shielding all the people and paid respect to all the warriors of that time.

A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors 🙏🏻🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nIdrXYA7XO— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 26, 2021

Shershaah will be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailers look amazing and it will be interesting to see the chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara Advani.

