Fans Say Arun Prabhu’s Vaazhl a Visual Treat and a Look at Life

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman directorial Vaazhl was released on streaming platform Sony LIV on Friday. The movie stars Aahrav, Tj Bhanu, and Diva Dhawan in lead roles. Vaazhl is the story of a man who takes up the journey of self-discovery after he realises how his life has turned into a monotony. The cinematography, which has been rather well-received, is by Shelly Calist.

Fans and film enthusiasts who have watched the movie are sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Many viewers have applauded the visuals. “A visual treat. Don’t miss this movie. Best direction and cinematography,” said a user.

I suggest you all if you wait for a visual treat.Don’t miss this movie. Best direction and cinematography. @thambiprabu89 #Vaazhl— Paalkova (@paalkovaa) July 16, 2021

Another fan commended the visuals and wrote, “mind-blowing visuals from the team, those sceneries take us to a new world and carry a lot of hidden emotions. ‘Naaliku, naaliku’”

#Vaazhl, mind blowing visuals from the team, those sceneries take us to a new world and carries a lot of hidden emotions. "Naaliku, naaliku"@SKProdOffl @SonyLIV— (@Kanishkanth_02) July 16, 2021

Writer Sujatha Narayanan said the film draws connections between travel, life, and philosophy making it much more than what appears on the surface. Her tweet read, “Vaazhl is a vibe. How does one make a film read like a book? How does one connect concepts of ageing, nature, love and life travel and give it in a “mass” format? How does one simplify how one should approach life?”

#Vaazhl is a #vibe @thambiprabu89 @madhuramoffl @SKProdOffl how does one make a film read like a book? How does one connect concepts of ageing, nature, love & life travel and give it in a “mass” format? How does one simplify how one should approach life? “Naalaikku, naalaikku”— SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) July 16, 2021

Another user who goes by the name Abinesh Nagendran, gave a brief summary of the movie as he wrote, “The purpose of life is destroyed with our workaholic culture. And this creator @thambiprabu89 (star-struck) with beautiful cinematography in his film has asked us to explore the world with nature. Such refreshing content.”

Done with #Vaazhl on @SonyLIV . The purpose of life is destroyed with our workaholic culture. And this creator @thambiprabu89 ( ) with beautiful cinematography in his film has asked us to explore the world with nature. Such a refreshing content , well done @Dhananjayang https://t.co/G2wukpSRvY— Abinesh Nagendran (@Pakkudu4) July 16, 2021

For some viewers the visuals of the movie made up for the shortcomings that they found in the story. “A journey full of heart that is better felt than said, which didn’t work for me in parts but as a whole felt like a cool breeze after a long week of hot sun. The visuals and music are the soul of the film. Extra points to the lead performances (Prakash and Yaatramma),” read his post.

#Vaazhl A journey full of heart that is better felt than said, which didn't work for me in parts but as a whole felt like a cool breeze after a long week of hot sun. The visuals and music are the soul of the film. Extra points to the lead performances (Prakash and Yaatramma).— Aswin (@Aswinkumar3712) July 16, 2021

Vaazhl is Arun Prabhu Purushothaman’s second directorial venture. He made his debut as a director in 2016 with Aruvi.

