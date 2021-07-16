CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Fans Say Arun Prabhu’s Vaazhl a Visual Treat and a Look at Life

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman directorial Vaazhl was released on streaming platform Sony LIV on Friday.

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman directorial Vaazhl was released on streaming platform Sony LIV on Friday. The movie stars Aahrav, Tj Bhanu, and Diva Dhawan in lead roles. Vaazhl is the story of a man who takes up the journey of self-discovery after he realises how his life has turned into a monotony. The cinematography, which has been rather well-received, is by Shelly Calist.

Fans and film enthusiasts who have watched the movie are sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Many viewers have applauded the visuals. “A visual treat. Don’t miss this movie. Best direction and cinematography,” said a user.

Another fan commended the visuals and wrote, “mind-blowing visuals from the team, those sceneries take us to a new world and carry a lot of hidden emotions. ‘Naaliku, naaliku’”

Writer Sujatha Narayanan said the film draws connections between travel, life, and philosophy making it much more than what appears on the surface. Her tweet read, “Vaazhl is a vibe. How does one make a film read like a book? How does one connect concepts of ageing, nature, love and life travel and give it in a “mass” format? How does one simplify how one should approach life?”

Another user who goes by the name Abinesh Nagendran, gave a brief summary of the movie as he wrote, “The purpose of life is destroyed with our workaholic culture. And this creator @thambiprabu89 (star-struck) with beautiful cinematography in his film has asked us to explore the world with nature. Such refreshing content.”

For some viewers the visuals of the movie made up for the shortcomings that they found in the story. “A journey full of heart that is better felt than said, which didn’t work for me in parts but as a whole felt like a cool breeze after a long week of hot sun. The visuals and music are the soul of the film. Extra points to the lead performances (Prakash and Yaatramma),” read his post.

Vaazhl is Arun Prabhu Purushothaman’s second directorial venture. He made his debut as a director in 2016 with Aruvi.

first published:July 16, 2021, 21:14 IST