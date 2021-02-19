Fans Say Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan's Mirror Image as He Flashes Trademark Grin at IPL Auctions

'Like father like son' has been echoing on social media platforms after Aryan Khan was seen attending the IPL Auctions 2021. Filling in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan was seen attending the event on Thursday as teams for the upcoming cricket event were auctioned. Sporting a black t-shirt he was seen with his father's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Watching him at the table, fans couldn't help but compare him to his superstar father and called him SRK's mirror image.

They also shared side by side pictures of the two to show similarities between them. In one of the GIF's shared online, the star kid can be seen fixing his hair just like his father, while in another he is seen sipping coffee.

BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of IPL 2021. According to reports, the 14th edition of the popular tournament is likely to start in the third week of April.

The IPL 2021 mini auction had eight participating IPL franchises fought to fill their vacancies and bolster their squad. Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations are enlisted for the auctions. There will be 61 vacant slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs.

On Thursday, eight teams fought it out in the IPL auction 2021, just to get their teams sorted for the upcoming season of the tournament. All the eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings (former Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore made some smart purchases, while a few did come as a surprise.