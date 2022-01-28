Fans Share Big Boss Tamil 5 Contestant Varun’s Photo With Actress Oviya

Model and actress Oviya, who acts in both Tamil and Malayalam films, got immense popularity from her 2010 film Kalavani. In the film, the protagonist likes a girl who has a strict father and a loving mother. The brother of the protagonist acts as the villain and there is a dispute between the two small towns. The romantic drama based on a village backdrop became a box office success. Lead pair Vimal and Oviya became quite popular in the Tamil film industry after the release of this film.

However, Oviya could not maintain the success for a long time and started doing small budget films. While Oviya was struggling for a good break in the Tamil film industry, the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil came as a turning point in her career in 2017. Oviya gained huge popularity with the reality show. Oviya had gained such popularity that her fans formed the Oviya Army to support her during her journey in Bigg Boss house.

Now a photo of actor Varun with Oviya has been shared on Instagram which has given rise speculations about both coming together for a project. Actor Varun was a contestant of recently concluded Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The photo has emerged on social media ahead of the premiere of the show Bigg Boss Ultimate. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from January 30. The makers of the show have already confirmed the participation of Snehan, Julie and Vanitha Vijaya Kumar—all three contestants of previous Bigg Boss seasons.

Oviya and Varun are also expected to participate in Bigg Boss Ultimate, though their names are yet to be confirmed officially.

Oviya was last seen in 2019 Tamil adult comedy 90ml. After that she has not got any big role so far. As the actress is preparing to participate in Big Boss Ultimate, the big question is whether Oviya Army will not support her forgetting what he did in between since she left Bigg Boss 1.

