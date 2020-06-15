Fans Share Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Heath Ledger's Scenes From Last Films

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has shaken his fans to the core as they are finding it difficult to come to terms with the news.

Following his death, the fans have been sharing a collage, featuring the Kai Po Che star, Irrfan Khan and late Hollywood actor Heath Ledger. In the collage, all the three stars can be seen in a similar setup, with the scenes taken from their last released films.

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, while Irrfan was a part of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium before he passed away on April 29 this year. Heath Ledger was last seen on the silver screen in The Dark Knight.

In the frame, the three actors can be seen poking their heads out of a car window. While Sushant’s face carries happy emotions in the picture, Irrfan is displaying an emotion of satisfaction on his face.

Putting out the collage on Twitter, a user said, “Last films And Such a coincidence! #SushantSinghRajput.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Irrfan passed away after struggling with cancer for two years. He was 53 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Hollywood star Heath Ledger passed away at the age of 28, over 12 years ago, due to an accidental overdose of prescription medications.