Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
Ranveer Singh fans have pulled out another set of old videos where he is seen regretting his statements on Koffee With Karan.
Image: Twitter
Now, fans have pulled out another set of old videos where he is seen apologising for making lewd remarks on the actresses. In these videos, Ranveer can be seen regretting his statements and admits that he was arrogant when he made his debut on the talk show.
[Video] Ranveer Singh over the years talking about his first KWK experience and why he regrets some things he’s said!— #Simmba 😎💪🏽👮🏽♂️🔫 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) January 11, 2019
You grow you learn... he has regretted his words several times we think people should let it gopic.twitter.com/4qIOTn8oks
Soon after these apology videos surfaced, Twitter was divided into clans, one in support of the actor and the other back lashing him.
Supporting the actor one of the fans wrote, "Wish people would stop delivering snap judgments on social media! Trial by Twitter provoked by malicious trolls should stop." While another wrote, "Still there is no apology at all for what he said to Anushka and Kareena. He said arrogant and that was for the comment he made on Shahid, that he can do Kameene better. # Shameonranveer, we won’t let him go, this is getting more and more noticed."
Still there is no apology at all for what he said to Anushka and Kareena. He said arrogant and that was for the comment he made on shahid , that he can do Kameene better. #Shameonranveer , we won’t let him go,this is getting more and more noticed @timesofindia @utsavrk @republic— Arjun Singh (@rustyisbackk) January 12, 2019
Wish people would stop delivering snap judgments on social media ! Trial by Twitter provoked by malicious trolls should stop https://t.co/eIxLNnd80N— #Simmba 😎💪🏽👮🏽♂️🔫 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) January 12, 2019
Ranveer is a gem. We know it, the world knows it. Haters will hate. Everyone says things they regret, and we apologize and never repeat the same again. ❤️🙌🏽— Vrushali =) (@vrush_25) January 11, 2019
In his debut episode on the chat show, Ranveer had described how he was floored by Kareena Kapoor Khan's beauty when she would come to a club for swimming. "I went from child to boy", he said in the clip while describing his feelings to see Kareena swim. Ranveer's comments had left many people disappointed and angry on social media.
"You want your ass pinched? I'm right here" IS THIS YOUR HERO? Also look at how Kjo is laughing. BOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF SCUMS pic.twitter.com/nZbEWiTlp8— babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 10, 2019
Recently, Pandya was stalled in a controversy after he passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on the chat show. On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.
Pandya's comments slammed as misogynistic and sexist, had drawn a lot of flak from all corners, prompting CoA to issue a show cause notice.
The all-rounder, in response, issued an apology, writing, he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show' and he meant no disrespect to anyone.
January 9, 2019
