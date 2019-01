Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak

[Video] Ranveer Singh over the years talking about his first KWK experience and why he regrets some things he’s said!



You grow you learn... he has regretted his words several times we think people should let it gopic.twitter.com/4qIOTn8oks — #Simmba 😎💪🏽👮🏽‍♂️🔫 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) January 11, 2019

Still there is no apology at all for what he said to Anushka and Kareena. He said arrogant and that was for the comment he made on shahid , that he can do Kameene better. #Shameonranveer , we won’t let him go,this is getting more and more noticed @timesofindia @utsavrk @republic — Arjun Singh (@rustyisbackk) January 12, 2019

Wish people would stop delivering snap judgments on social media ! Trial by Twitter provoked by malicious trolls should stop https://t.co/eIxLNnd80N — #Simmba 😎💪🏽👮🏽‍♂️🔫 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) January 12, 2019

Ranveer is a gem. We know it, the world knows it. Haters will hate. Everyone says things they regret, and we apologize and never repeat the same again. ❤️🙌🏽 — Vrushali =) (@vrush_25) January 11, 2019

"You want your ass pinched? I'm right here" IS THIS YOUR HERO? Also look at how Kjo is laughing. BOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF SCUMS pic.twitter.com/nZbEWiTlp8 — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 10, 2019

After Hardik Pandya was embroiled in controversy over his nit-picking remarks about women on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, old videos of Ranveer Singh from the chat show surfaced on social media and the actor received major criticism on social media.Now, fans have pulled out another set of old videos where he is seen apologising for making lewd remarks on the actresses. In these videos, Ranveer can be seen regretting his statements and admits that he was arrogant when he made his debut on the talk show.Soon after these apology videos surfaced, Twitter was divided into clans, one in support of the actor and the other back lashing him.Supporting the actor one of the fans wrote, "Wish people would stop delivering snap judgments on social media! Trial by Twitter provoked by malicious trolls should stop." While another wrote, "Still there is no apology at all for what he said to Anushka and Kareena. He said arrogant and that was for the comment he made on Shahid, that he can do Kameene better. # Shameonranveer, we won’t let him go, this is getting more and more noticed."In his debut episode on the chat show, Ranveer had described how he was floored by Kareena Kapoor Khan's beauty when she would come to a club for swimming. "I went from child to boy", he said in the clip while describing his feelings to see Kareena swim. Ranveer's comments had left many people disappointed and angry on social media.Recently, Pandya was stalled in a controversy after he passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on the chat show. On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.Pandya's comments slammed as misogynistic and sexist, had drawn a lot of flak from all corners, prompting CoA to issue a show cause notice.The all-rounder, in response, issued an apology, writing, he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show' and he meant no disrespect to anyone.Follow @news18movies for more