Fans Share Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Pics as #Sidnaaz Trend on Twitter

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have received immense love from fans ever since they appeared on the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 13. Fans admired their camaraderie on the show and lovingly call them SidNaaz.

Months after the conclusion of the reality show with Sidharth emerging as the winner, fans continue to shower the duo with love. On Friday morning, #SidNaaz became one of the top trends on Twitter as fans shared pictures and appreciation posts for the actors.

Sample some of these tweets:

#SidNaaz makes you believe in love. I see how kids born in west are so inclined to love and believe in it unlike the gen today. I love you @Kook_lix @zain_sidnaaz — ans_SidNaazdeewani (@ans183) July 24, 2020

“True love is finding your soulmate in your bestfriend.” “A heart worth loving is one who understand you , even in silence.” “Real love stories never have endings.” And we are lucky to witness that love story in BB13 ❤❤ @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/FTz8E7MVjs — shikha Menon (@Shikha2383) July 24, 2020

Guys, Mainly my #SidNaaz shippers, thanks wholeheartedly for streaming day & night out.... But if we want to see #BhulaDunga100M , then this is not enough..We have trend above 600K everyday to get success..Just we have to first of all reach 85M target, rest 15M will come soon. https://t.co/ugM3L1NWzB — Bikash Kumar (@Bikuengr) July 24, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recently came together for a romantic song called Bhula Dunga. The song instantly went viral online after it was released in March and has more than 78 million views on YouTube to date. The track has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval and the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. However, while the Balika Vadhu actor has called her a "friend" after the show ended, she professed her love for him on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.