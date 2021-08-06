Fans Shower Love on Samantha Akkineni’s Workout Video

The beautiful South actress Samantha Akkineni, wife of actor Naga Chaitanya, was recently in the news for removing her husbands’ surname from her name. Now she has shared a fitness video of her on Instagram. She can be seen doing exercise with heavy weights in the video. She can also be seen working out with dumbbells. Fans have filled the comment section of the post with compliments and have also praises her beauty. The video is going viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha has captioned her video ‘Switch It Up’, the title of the track she used in the video. She has also written that this is her Thursday routine. The actress is lifting heavy weights with her hands in the clip. She is working out with the nutritionist Brahmin Bull, whom she has tagged in the video as well.

The video has received more than nine lakh likes in just a few hours of posting. Samantha was in the news recently as she removed her husband’s surname from her name on her social media handle. She removed ‘Akkineni’ from her name. This action of the actress led to a lot of rumours about her relationship with her husband.

People said that the couple’s relationship with each other is not very good. While these kind of rumours were spread on social media, the actress did not pay attention to them and did not react.

Samantha made her debut in Telugu films in 2010. Her first Telugu film was “Ye Maaya Chesave”. She changed her surname from her maiden name to her husband Naga’s surname after their wedding. The couple got married in 2017. As far as work is concerned the actress was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man 2. Manoj Bajpayee played the role of the main lead in the series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here