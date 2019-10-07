Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame

Disney recently launched a campaign to have Avengers: Endgame nominated for a number of categories for the Oscars. Most of these categories included technical aspects of the film and focused on people who had worked behind the scenes to make the film a spectacular watch. These categories included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and many others.

Fans were surprised and disappointed by the list as they were hoping to see Robert Downey Jr's name on the list for the Best Actor category. As a result, the fans decided not to sit still and launched a petition to have the actor nominated for the Oscars for his performance in Avengers: Endgame.

The petition reads, "We, the undersigned, were so moved by Mr. Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame that we believe he is unquestionably deserving of the Academy's Award for Best Actor. The creative choices he made and the immense depth of emotional energy he infused in Tony Stark forged an unforgettable experience for the viewers. Though we acknowledge that our efforts can in no way directly influence the Academy's selection process, we do hope that this document will serve as a reminder to Academy members that Mr. Downey's powerful performance has indeed directly influenced innumerable lives across the world."

The hope and aspiration for Robert Downey Jr being nominated for the Oscars originate from co-director Joe Russo. After the release of Avengers: Endgame he stated that he felt the actor deserved an Oscar for his performance, saying that he had never seen people react and cry to any performance in the past the way they did for Tony Stark. He might not have meant it literally but the idea seems to have gotten fans riled up.

