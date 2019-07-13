Fans Slam Pakistani Actor Shaan Shahid for Criticising Shah Rukh Khan Over Lion King's Hindi Dub

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid has come under fire from fans after he expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie "The Lion King".

Commenting on the film's promotional video released earlier this month, Shaan had tweeted: "Please don't destroy such a beautiful movie with Hindi dub... In this promo, Shah Rukh's voice is the same like it is in any other film. At least he should've changed his voice and expression for 'The Lion King'."

Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in shahrukhs voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 11, 2019

However, in the promo, the voice is not of Shah Rukh, who is lending voice to the character of Mufasa. Rather, it is of his son Aryan Khan, who is lending his voice to the character, Simba.

This made fans criticise Shaan on the social media.

A user tweeted: "Voice expression for a lion['s]". So you expect SRK, or anyone dubbing for this movie for that matter, to roar? Like, really just roar and not say a word? You've got talent, man." (sic)

Another user wrote, "Than Disney should have approached shaan for Simba or mufasa but Disney doesn't even know a superstar called shaan exist." Replying the same, "I definitely don’t know Hindi ... thank GOD for that!!! Disney knows indian numbers due to population difference .. when they will go to China your daddy they will approach a Chinese superstar not your Khan."

I definitely don’t know Hindi ... thank GOD for that!!! Disney knows indian numbers due to population difference .. when they will go to China your daddy they will approach a Chinese superstar not your Khan — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 13, 2019

When further the user probed and said that Khans have a fan following in China too, Shaan replied, "Even Hollywood aligns it’s big block busters with Chinese releases.. and your khans are trying desperately to enter Chinese market."

Even Hollywood aligns it’s big block busters with Chinese releases.. and your khans are trying desperately to enter Chinese market — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 13, 2019

He also replied to other users.

Well you seem to be ok when inferiority is put on the Pakistani actor by the Indians — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 13, 2019

Your childhood memories?? This dubbed version is happening in India and for Indians, why are you pakis connecting it to you when it doesn't even concern you. — Mauritian♛SRK♛Fan (@MauritianSRKFan) July 11, 2019

You wouldn’t understand as the biggest industry Bollywood still cannot cross Hollywood .in scripts or characters your stars still would do anything to get a role in Hollywood , loved Anil kapoor in mission impossible .. attending big events doesn’t make you global content does. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 12, 2019

it’s funny how you are ignoring that it’s Aryan’s voice just to escape the humiliation but it’s not working you have successfully humiliated yourself. — Supernormal (@Supernormal19) July 11, 2019

And what saving has he done ? I think akshay is doing a better job in making films that target the problems Indians are facing .. your slums are the same before and after your king — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 13, 2019

young simba is so good than he should with daddy’s contacts and money be the next spiderman..or if dubbed right . hmmm what would be Hindi for web .. Jala? #makraman #spiderman? As that would mean getting an indian in mainstream Hollywood.. I don’t think so — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 12, 2019

Of course he has got indian market on his back ... do your maths .. he needs rajnikant to promote his lungee dance .. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 13, 2019

Saved by rajnikant the true king of India — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 13, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

