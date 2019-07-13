Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Fans Slam Pakistani Actor Shaan Shahid for Criticising Shah Rukh Khan Over Lion King's Hindi Dub

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid has come under fire from fans after he expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie "The Lion King".

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Image courtesy: Twitter
Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid has come under fire from fans after he expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie "The Lion King".

Commenting on the film's promotional video released earlier this month, Shaan had tweeted: "Please don't destroy such a beautiful movie with Hindi dub... In this promo, Shah Rukh's voice is the same like it is in any other film. At least he should've changed his voice and expression for 'The Lion King'."

However, in the promo, the voice is not of Shah Rukh, who is lending voice to the character of Mufasa. Rather, it is of his son Aryan Khan, who is lending his voice to the character, Simba.

This made fans criticise Shaan on the social media.

A user tweeted: "Voice expression for a lion['s]". So you expect SRK, or anyone dubbing for this movie for that matter, to roar? Like, really just roar and not say a word? You've got talent, man." (sic)

Another user wrote, "Than Disney should have approached shaan for Simba or mufasa but Disney doesn't even know a superstar called shaan exist." Replying the same, "I definitely don’t know Hindi ... thank GOD for that!!! Disney knows indian numbers due to population difference .. when they will go to China your daddy they will approach a Chinese superstar not your Khan."

When further the user probed and said that Khans have a fan following in China too, Shaan replied, "Even Hollywood aligns it’s big block busters with Chinese releases.. and your khans are trying desperately to enter Chinese market."

He also replied to other users.

(With inputs from IANS)

