Fans Speculate Ranveer Singh's Television Debut as Cryptic Tweets Surface Online

It is not unusual for film actors in India to host television shows. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars have previously hosted reality television shows. And now, it seems actor Ranveer Singh may as well join the league. Although there has been no such official confirmation, a series of cryptic tweets by ColorsTV on Friday have led fans to speculate if Ranveer will be making his television debut soon.

The series tweets posted by ColorsTV have some major references to Ranveer’s movies. One of their recent tweets featured a picture of Bread Pakora, a snack that was highlighted in Ranveer’s debut movieBand Baaja Baaraat. Captioning the post, the channel wrote, “Entertainment hoga blockbuster bread pakode ki kasam (entertainment will be blockbuster, swear on bread pakora).”

Entertainment hoga blockbuster bread pakode ki kasam pic.twitter.com/FrIilpYHQH— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

Another reference was made to the actor’s 2019 movie Gully Boy, as the tweet read, “TV ka time aa gaya!” In a clear reference to Ranveer’s Bajirao Mastani, ColorsTV wrote, “Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur iss tasveer par sandeh nahi karte.” With such tweets rife with Ranveer’s name written all over it, fans are anticipating exciting news. Commenting on one of the tweets, a fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh on TV,” while another user wondered, “Ranveer show??”

TV ka time aa gaya! pic.twitter.com/JOAHtg0Znc— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

The latest tweet of ColorsTV features a picture that reads the actor’s social media bio, “Living the dream.” However, the actor himself has not posted anything on his social media handle that hints at any upcoming television project.

The actor has been brightening up the Instagram feeds of his 35.4 million followers with some ultra fashionable pictures. Ranveer shared a picture wearing an all Gucci attire earlier this week with long tresses and a signature handbag from the Italy-based fashion house.

The series of three pictures posted on Tuesday also prompted netizens to come up with hilarious memes.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of Indian cricket team. He also has Diyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

